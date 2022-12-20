Drivers keep hitting snow plows and the transportation department wishes they would stop

Every winter, plows take to highways to keep them clear during winter weather. That job should be straightforward enough, but each year more and more of the plows are being hit by drivers.

So far this season, the Idaho Transportation Department has racked up eight damaged snow plows. Last winter, a record 11 snowplows were hit by other vehicles and the department is not interested in passing that record.

A majority of the crashes are caused by drivers attempting to pass the plows on the right, not realizing most plows have a wing plow that extends from the right side of the vehicle.

The transportation department wants to remind drivers to be patient, give plows plenty of room, and never pass a plow on the right.

"The safest place to be is behind the plow," the department said in a statement.

“This issue affects everyone, not just the people involved in the crash," operations foreman Shannon Thornton said in the statement. "Every plow that is hit causes a domino effect making conditions worse.

“There are fewer plows on the road to deal with the snow that is still falling, and our crews have to spend precious time recovering equipment instead of plowing.”