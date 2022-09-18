Driver, pedestrian taken to hospital after collision

TWIN FALLS — A pedestrian and motorist were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning collision, police say.

The 38-year-old Filer man was struck at about 5:08 a.m. by a southbound Lexus SUV at a crosswalk at Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Falls Avenue. The driver was a 69-year-old man from Shoshone, the Idaho State Police said.

The ISP said it appeared the driver failed to obey a red light signal. The pedestrian was flown to the hospital while the driver was driven to a hospital by ambulance.

The intersection was blocked for about 3 hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the ISP, which was assisted at the scene by the Twin Falls Police Department and Magic Valley EMS.