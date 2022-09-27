Driver might face charges after Sept. 8 collision with ISP trooper

JEROME — A woman admitted to police that she took a picture with her cellphone moments before swerving and striking an Idaho State Police trooper the morning of Sept. 8 along Interstate 84, police say.

The Jerome Police Department issued results of its investigation Tuesday and is recommending to the prosecutor's office that several charges, including reckless driving, be filed against the driver.

The news release said the 22-year-old Jerome woman was commuting to work when she took a picture of a vehicle fire that ISP had responded to.

“As the woman used her cell phone to take a picture of the incident, she failed to notice other vehicles slowing. She swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle and struck Sgt. Wendler,” the release said.

Sgt. Mike Wendler, a 16-year veteran of the ISP, was critically injured and was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

“The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. While talking with investigators, the woman acknowledged texting while driving and stated she had deleted the photo of the emergency vehicles,” the release said.

Officers also discovered the driver had a suspended license.

The Jerome Police Department is recommending to the city prosecutor’s office that the woman be charged with reckless driving, driving without privileges and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

The Jerome City Prosecutor's Office will review the case to determine if formal charges will be filed.

Mike Hausauer, the organizer of a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Wendler family, reported on Sept. 24 that he's hopeful that Wendler might be released from the hospital next weekend.

"Physically his body has worked to repair itself and continues to heal his brain injury. He has goals to reach this week (which he created for himself) to be able to return home," Hausauer said.