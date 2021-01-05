 Skip to main content
Driver injured Monday when he and his pickup fell from the canyon rim at Caldron Linn
breaking top story

JEROME — A Hazelton man was injured when he went over the Snake River Canyon rim in his pickup late Monday afternoon near Caldron Linn, the Jerome County Sheriff's Office said.

The unidentified man was flown to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, Sheriff's Lt. Matthew West said Tuesday.

Caldron Linn

Water runs high at Star Falls, also known as Cauldron Linn or Caldron Linn, March 18, 2018, on the Snake River between Milner Dam and Murtaugh.

The incident is under investigation, West said.

The man, 51, called 911 on his cellphone at about 5:30, Sheriff George Oppedyk told the Times-News. Emergency responders arrived soon afterward. The driver had been alone in the vehicle. 

Oppedyk said he arrived at the scene as the helicopter lifted out of the canyon with the man on board.

The man had been driving on one of the side trails along the canyon rim, not the main road into the canyon, he said.

Highway markers

Water runs through Caldron Linn Oct. 11, 2017, near Murtaugh.
Creature Craft 05

Darren Vancil is engulfed by water on one of his Creature Craft rafts April 6, 2019, while running Caldron Linn on the Snake River.
