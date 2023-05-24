TWIN FALLS — This was a different kind of case.

Sydney Rain Gibson was in court Monday afternoon. On paper, the charge was felony drug possession, but the backstory was much more.

“I obviously don’t need to go into details,” District Judge Ben Cluff said as he was about to hand down a sentence, as the story of how the case unfolded was already well-known between the prosecutor and public defender.

Gibson, 19, was the driver in a dramatic high-speed pursuit Aug. 26 that roared through parts of Magic Valley at speeds in excess of 100 mph. It ended in a field north of Buhl with gunshots, as her boyfriend, Caleb Tussey, fired a .40 caliber handgun multiple times before being mortally wounded by deputies, an investigation found.

Gibson was charged with felony eluding, but, as part of a plea deal, she signed a written plea of guilty to a charge of drug possession. Public defender Eileen McDevitt praised the public defender’s office for agreeing to shift charges toward that charge.

Gibson told officers during the investigation of the officer-involved shooting that Tussey forced her to drive.

“She had been in fear of her life,” McDevitt said. “There was a gun present.”

She had posted a $10,000 surety bond in October, and when sentencing was handed down, she was still free. As was part of the recommendation, the sentence of three years fixed and two years indeterminate was suspended, and Gibson will be on probation for three years.

She will also perform 100 hours of community service and pay about $900 in restitution.

One thing is clear, Cluff said at the hearing: “When drugs are present, bad things happen.”

Gibson told officials she and Tussey had taken methamphetamine previous to the incidents that night. Tussey was known to deal in drugs, she said.

Gibson will still be on a tight leash. Cluff amended the terms of probation to read that Gibson must submit to drug testing at the request of any law enforcement officer.

Court records show that Gibson failed two drug tests in January in Cassia County, and failed to show up for seven random tests.

Things have changed now that Gibson is living with her grandparents in southern Nevada, and the arrangement is working well, McDevitt said. Her grandfather, who attended the sentencing, is supportive, and Gibson wants to go to college and pursue a career in nursing.

She hasn’t had any positive tests from mid-March to mid-May, McDevitt said.

“I’m glad to see they are negative so we can proceed,” Deputy Prosecutor Justin Seamons said.

Recovering from the trauma of the morning of Aug. 26 will still take time, McDevitt said. Cluff agreed, and encouraged her to seek any needed counseling.

Gibson did not make a statement during the hearing.