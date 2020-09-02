Driver dies from injuries in Shoshone crash

BOISE — The driver in a fatal crash in Shoshone on Friday died of her injuries Tuesday in a Boise hospital.
Jade M. Norton, 29, of Boise, was eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 2006 Pontiac G6 when she crossed the centerline and collided with a semi head-on.
Norton and passenger Deborah Woosley, 54 of Boise, were flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where Woosley died Friday. Norton died at the hospital Tuesday.
A juvenile passenger was taken to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Police have not released the child's condition.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.