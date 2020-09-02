Driver dies from injuries in Shoshone crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The driver in a fatal crash in Shoshone on Friday died of her injuries Tuesday in a Boise hospital.

Jade M. Norton, 29, of Boise, was eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 2006 Pontiac G6 when she crossed the centerline and collided with a semi head-on.

Norton and passenger Deborah Woosley, 54 of Boise, were flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where Woosley died Friday. Norton died at the hospital Tuesday.

A juvenile passenger was taken to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Police have not released the child's condition.

