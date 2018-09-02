TWIN FALLS – The driver of a car has died after his vehicle struck a closed Twin Falls restaurant Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred when a car, apparently traveling at a very high rate of speed, struck another vehicle at the intersection of Blue Lakes and Kimberly Road, went into a spin and struck the Shake Out restaurant at 1186 Kimberly Road, said Lt. Terry Thueson of the Twin Falls Police Department.
The victim, an adult male, died at the scene. Thueson said it hasn't been determined whether a medical emergency played a factor in the crash. The victim was the only one injured. It was "very lucky" that the restaurant is closed on Sundays, Thueson said. Damage to the restaurant "looks pretty severe," he said.
Thueson said the Idaho State Police has taken over the investigation, and is in the process of doing an accident reconstruction.
