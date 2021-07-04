Driver avoids injury after car rolls, falls 30 feet in canyon

TIMES-NEWS
TWIN FALLS — A driver was uninjured Sunday after his car rolled and fell 30 feet in the Snake River Canyon, police said.
Just after 2 p.m., the driver was coming up out of Centennial Park. At the first turn, the driver had brake problems and went into the parking lot where he hit a boulder and went off the edge, said Officer Tracy Thompson with the Twin Falls Police Department. The car rolled a few times, then fell about 30 feet, Thompson said.
The car was stopped by a tree and the driver got out and was able to walk back up on his own.
A tow truck removed the car.
