Driver avoids injury after car rolls, falls 30 feet in canyon
Driver avoids injury after car rolls, falls 30 feet in canyon

A foggy morning

The road leading down to Centennial Waterfront Park is shown in this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo. A car rolled and fell 30 feet from the road Sunday.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — A driver was uninjured Sunday after his car rolled and fell 30 feet in the Snake River Canyon, police said.

Just after 2 p.m., the driver was coming up out of Centennial Park. At the first turn, the driver had brake problems and went into the parking lot where he hit a boulder and went off the edge, said Officer Tracy Thompson with the Twin Falls Police Department. The car rolled a few times, then fell about 30 feet, Thompson said.

The car was stopped by a tree and the driver got out and was able to walk back up on his own.

A tow truck removed the car.

