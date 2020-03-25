Drive-up coronavirus testing to start in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s Magic Valley will open drive-up tents Thursday for screening and specimen collection for testing for coronavirus (COVID-19), the hospital announced in a statement Wednesday.

Patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will be able to stay in their cars for screening, registration and, if needed, sample collection for testing for suspected COVID-19.

The screening station will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, until further notice. The screening station is in a tent outside St. Luke’s Surgery Center at the St. Luke’s Magic Valley campus at 575 Pole Line Road W. in Twin Falls.

Patients in Jerome should go to the Magic Valley location for drive-up tent screening and specimen collection for testing or call the hotline at 208-381-9500.

Vehicles should enter via Parkview Drive.

Patients who need immediate medical care for their symptoms will be directed appropriately to an appropriate level of care.

There is no cost for the screening or collection of samples for COVID-19 testing.

Anyone who feels they need to see a provider for a respiratory infection or acute illness should call their primary care provider.