Drifting in a winter wonderland: Some Magic Valley communities snowbound and temps are about to drop

TWIN FALLS — Social media lit up Monday morning with photos of pristine snowfall, followed by hazardous-road advisories.

“Our deputies have been busy all morning long with slide offs, abandoned vehicles in the middle of the road, and crashes,” a post on the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Facebook feed said.

From mid-day Friday through Monday, about two-thirds of an inch of precipitation fell at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. But total inches of snowfall is hard to tally from drift to drift across the valley.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Haskell told the Times-News that he got stuck helping a slide-off victim at 3300 North and 2950 East, south of Twin Falls.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” Haskell said. “We’ve had a lot of slide-offs. I even had two deputies stuck and had to be towed.”

Eastern Twin Falls County and western Cassia County awoke Monday to find U.S. Highway 30 closed from near the Hansen Butte to Burley, according to the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511.idaho.gov website. The highway reopened mid-afternoon after shutting Murtaugh down tight.

To the southwest, traffic on U.S. Highway 93 was light until a semi-truck crashed and blocked both lanes south of Hollister.

“Many in Hollister can’t get out of their driveway,” resident Sheila Owens said Monday morning. “It’s still snowing like crazy. There are 8-foot drifts out back and our driveway is socked in.”

Owens said her husband, Doug, spent the wee hours of the morning helping drivers out of drifts near Nat Soo Pah Hot Springs.

By early afternoon, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted a request for drivers to stay off 17 Mile Road, Three Creek Highway and Rock Creek Road, and out of the Salmon Dam area in general, so that snowplow drivers could do their work.

Soon after, Three Creek School District posted that the Three Creek Highway was closed, leaving residents of Three Creek, Murphy Hot Springs, and Jarbidge, Nevada, officially snowbound. Joe Keele with the Three Creek Highway District had reported more than a foot of snow with winds.

The National Weather Service posted a Winter Weather Advisory for western Twin Falls County warning drivers of slippery road conditions and blowing snow until 8 p.m.

A special weather statement from the weather service said snow is expected to end and temperatures plummet after 8 p.m. Monday. The cold spell is expected to last through Thursday in the Treasure and Magic valleys, with high temperatures between 15 and 25 degrees.

If there’s any good news to be found, “most winds will stay below 10 mph during the coldest periods,” the statement reads.

The Camas Prairie, however, “will have dangerous wind chill near 25 degrees below zero, with a significant risk of frostbite.”

