HAILEY — The city has a new music festival to provide a high-energy finale to a summer full of music in the Wood River Valley. The aptly named Summer’s End: The Draper Rendezvous, presented by DrSwanMusic, will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Lion’s Park in the Draper Preserve, 520 Aspen Drive. Enjoy a variety of live performances from national, regional and local acts.
The musical line up for the music festival will include the Shook Twins, Hillstomp, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Lounge On Fire, the Weary Times, Lost Ox, the Pan Handles, Andrew Sheppard, Aaron Golay & the Original Sin and High Mountain Heard.
Artists-at-large will include Cole Wells — guitarist of Blakadaar, Alyssa Joy Claffey — CEO of Gypsymusiccollective and violinist of High Mountain Heard and Matt Sloan — saxophonist for Cole & the Thornes.
There will also be late-night concerts at the Red Shoe Saloon, a box office breakfast with music at the Black Owl Coffee Shop on the day of the event and a special Sunday service at Mahoney’s Bar & Grill in Bellevue on Aug. 25.
Food, beverages, arts and craft vendors, workshops and much more will be offered along with the scheduled musical performances.
Summer’s End: The Draper Rendezvous is a green, single-use plastics event as well. DrSwanMusic will sell refillable water bottles and refill water stations will also be provided.
Well-behaved dogs will be welcome. Dog passes are required and will be available for $1. Leashes and poop bags are also a must-have.
Luke Patrick Henry, CEO of DrSwanMusic, created this new music festival to give back to the community.
“Music is so important in our lives, and I wanted to make sure that this event in Hailey ended this great summer season of music on a high note,” Henry said in a statement.
As part of giving back, Henry added that DrSwanMusic will donate part of Summer’s End ticket sales to the Wood River Land Trust for providing a beautiful piece of land for the festival. The company also donated 150 tickets for ages 16 to 18 at the 4th of July Parade in Hailey.
Advance online ticket purchases through midnight Wednesday cost $30 for adults 18 and older and $5 for young adults 16 to 18. Youth 16 and younger get in free. To buy tickets online, go to eventbrite.com/e/summers-end-the-draper-rendezvous-tickets-60007324523. The same prices are applicable to advance tickets on sale at Sun Valley Brewery, 202 N. Main St., Hailey.
On the day of the event, the festival box office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Black Owl Coffee, 208 N. River Street, Hailey. Online tickets and those purchased the day of the event must be picked up at this location.
A variety of lodging is available for overnight visitors in Hailey, Bellevue, Ketchum and Sun Valley. Parking is available near the festival venue site and throughout nearby downtown Ketchum. However, carpooling, walking and biking are highly encouraged. Shuttle services will also be available.
For a complete schedule and more information, go to drswanmusicllc.com/summer-s-end.
