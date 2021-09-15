Dozens of Idaho women are expecting — and hospitalized with COVID-19

At the peak of the last fall and winter surge, St. Luke’s had about 40 to 50 pregnant women hospitalized each month with COVID-19, Miller said.

That number dropped to a low of less than 10 in June.

But with the delta variant spreading fast through Idaho, the numbers have risen again.

“With the August surge, we were back up to 37 pregnant women hospitalized with a new diagnosis of COVID-19, including several in the ICU requiring invasive ventilation,” Miller said. “Our emergency room visits for pregnant women (with COVID-19) in August are already back to the same levels we saw in December of 2020.”

At another of Idaho’s largest hospital systems, at least two pregnant patients have become so sick they needed to be intubated, according to a spokesperson.

One of the women who required a ventilator to breathe was carrying twins, said Mark Snider, spokesperson for Saint Alphonsus Health System.

The babies had to be delivered at 28 weeks — about two months early — by emergency C-section, he said.