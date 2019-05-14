TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the city of Twin Falls will clean and rehabilitate wastewater pipelines in downtown Twin Falls through June 28. Work will take place in alleys adjacent to Main Avenue between Fairfield and Liberty streets and along intersecting roads with those alleys. Additionally, work will take place along Shoshone Street South between Fifth and Sixth avenues. The construction process — known as cured-in-place piping — will install a new sewer pipe inside the older deteriorated sewer pipe, greatly improving wastewater service in the downtown area. The new sewer pipe will be installed through existing sewer manholes, so the process often does not require digging the roadway unless a broken pipe is located.
Traffic controls will be in place so workers can safely access sewer manholes and space for the new sewer pipe to be installed and an alleyway block will be closed for up to a day or two during the various phases of work. Also, some cross streets or traffic lanes such as Idaho Street will be closed during sewer work on adjoining blocks.
The city of Twin Falls has contracted with Insituform to complete the work, and J-U-B Engineers will provide project oversight. Insituform and its subcontractor Pro Pipe will coordinate with downtown property owners who may be affected.
For more information, call Jesse Schuerman at 208-735-7252 or email jschuerman@tfid.org.
