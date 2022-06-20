Downtown parking structure to get public hearing for height variance

TWIN FALLS — A proposed parking structure planned for downtown will get a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday during the City Council meeting.

The proposed parking structure will occupy the center of the block on Second Avenue South, between Shoshone and Hansen streets. The hearing is to allow the public to comment on the Galena Group’s request for a height variance to allow the structure to exceed the maximum height of 50 feet. Developers are requesting a height of 60 feet.

Two mixed-use residential/commercial buildings will occupy either end of the block and have already received approval for heights of 85 feet.

The structure had originally been designed for 300 parking spaces, with 100 of those to be for public use.

As originally planned, the structure would have met the 50-foot height requirement, but a design change resulted in increased height. Original designs called for the parking structure to adjoin the two buildings at either end of the block.

An update to the design calls for breezeways to separate the parking structure from the buildings, giving the parking structure a smaller footprint.

In order to keep the 300 parking spaces, the structure has to go taller, according to Galena’s request.

The new design incorporates pedestrian breezeways between the parking structure and the buildings.

The height exemption for the parking structure was approved by the city Planning And Zoning Commission on May 24, following a public hearing which received no comments.

