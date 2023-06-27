TWIN FALLS — Crafters, food and dancing in the street.
All could be found Saturday at the Market on Main in Twin Falls, along Main Avenue.
The event was established in 2021 and got its start this year on June 17. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26.
On July 1, shoppers can peruse the wares to live music provided by Carson Hasher and Avery Soloaga.
The community event, supporting “dreamers, makers and the shakers,” is meant to give small businesses the space to grow while also providing the community a place to enjoy and find local talent.