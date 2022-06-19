 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Downtown Market on Main

  • 0
Downtown Market on Main

From left to right, Acton Academy school head Mindy Petramalo, Kaylynn Jones, Wade Cook and Guide Lisa Tai Tai create crafts from flowers at the school's booth Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Downtown Market on Main in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Easy access to fresh produce and new products is part of the benefit of living in an agricultural area.

Produce and goods are sold through September at the Downtown Market on Main in Twin Falls.

BIG STORY: Farming, the profession of hope
Farmers markets just around the corner

Want to go?

Downtown Market on Main runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from June through September at 156 Main Ave. W. in Twin Falls.

For more information, go to tfmarketonmain.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Burley men charged with murder

2 Burley men charged with murder

Last Tuesday, Antonio Gallegos, 27, and Reyes Ruben Duran, 21, both from Burley, were arrested on charges of 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to commit Murder and Conspiracy to Deliver Marijuana.

BASE jumper injured in accident

BASE jumper injured in accident

TWIN FALLS — A BASE jumper was injured Friday after his parachute became entangled jumping from the Perrine Bridge, the Twin Falls County Sher…

Idaho view: Idaho is running out of qualified teachers

Idaho view: Idaho is running out of qualified teachers

Opinion: It’s getting tougher to find qualified teachers willing to work in Idaho. Not that anyone should be surprised. In its survey of more than 90 Idaho school districts, the Idaho State Board of Education found more than 700 teacher vacancies went unfilled by people who had earned a teaching certificate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News