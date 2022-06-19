TWIN FALLS — Easy access to fresh produce and new products is part of the benefit of living in an agricultural area.
Produce and goods are sold through September at the Downtown Market on Main in Twin Falls.
Downtown Market on Main runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from June through September at 156 Main Ave. W. in Twin Falls.
For more information, go to tfmarketonmain.com.
