HAILEY — The new Hailey Flower Committee will begin its pilot summer beautification project in early May on two blocks of Main Street, between Croy and Carbonate Streets.
In partnership with local businesses and with support from public and private donations, the committee plans to add hanging flower baskets along storefronts, add planter boxes along curbsides and spruce up existing planter beds with a variety of flowers and landscaping. The Hailey Flower Committee also hopes to incorporate seating and ambient lighting on a few major street corners, to be in place by late June.
Through its beautification efforts, the committee aims to create a more vibrant summer atmosphere in downtown Hailey. Due to cost, the pilot project will be limited to three designated blocks this summer. However, the group hopes to expand the program to all of Main Street in future years.
Jane Drussell, long-time local business owner and member of the Hailey Flower Committee, is a strong advocate for this beautification effort.
“Let’s make Hailey as beautiful in the summer as it is in the winter,” Drussell said in a statement.
For more information or to make a donation, email maddy.waller@haileycityhall.org.
