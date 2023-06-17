TWIN FALLS — Art & Soul of Magic Valley kicked off this month, and organizers are inviting residents to go on a Saturday stroll.

Art & Soul is in its 13th year, and touted as one of the nation’s largest public-voting cash-awarding art contests. Artists are competing for $55,000 in prize money this year.

But it’s more than that, they say.

It’s an arts appreciation event for the community that welcomes artists across the nation — even across the globe. The annual Art & Soul Stroll, in which art lovers are invited to wander among downtown shops and restaurants to view submissions, takes place Saturday.

Many of the businesses will have sales, open houses and meet-and-greet artist receptions in coordination with the event.

People might do something as simple as stopping in at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 244 Main Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and enjoy the art on display, which is a quilt with a vintage Christmas theme, eat a snack and enter a drawing for a $50 gift certificate with a $10 purchase.

“It’s our chance to open up our store to the community,” store manager Pat Szot said.

Or, people might try something more active by joining a street dance party from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Float Magic, 152 2nd Ave. S., where there will be music, dance lessons, refreshments, tours, salt cave meditation and zen garden activities.

This will be the first year of the party, said Float Magic owner Shawnee Powers. Someone suggested a dance would be a fun way to wind up the Art & Soul stroll, and Powers agreed to it.

“We want to get people moving,” Powers said, and said the DJ will be taking requests.

Promoting businesses is one of the main purposes of Art & Soul, said Art Hoag, who started the event years ago.

See the artwork For a list of all the businesses displaying artwork for Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, and more information about upcoming events, visit www.magicvalleyartandsoul.com.

“The idea is to get people walking around and talking about the artwork,” Hoag said. He operates Wabi Sabi gallery on Main Avenue, and told the Times-News on Friday that a dozen people had been to his gallery that day to look at the Art & Soul submissions.

Szot agrees that it is a boost for business. It’s the fourth year the store has participated in the arts contest, and she said people from around the nation stop by each year. And the store went all-out to display its artwork, devoting its window front, turning it into a vintage Christmas theme.

If unable to join in Saturday’s event, folks should later look for the bright yellow flags with a red heart that gives notice that the business is displaying artwork. The event concludes July 1.

Nearly 300 artists, representing 36 cities in Idaho and 22 states, are taking part in Art & Soul of Magic Valley this year. Submissions are being displayed at 96 venues.

Submissions are more than oil paintings and sculptures, as there are 20 categories, among them acrylic, drawing, glass and even wearables.

Hoag said what is fun about Art & Soul is that it creates a dialogue on what constitutes art.

“Art is really in the eye of the beholder,” he said. “More about a feeling than an intellectual discussion.”

To vote, register at the Arts Council office Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or at the Magic Valley Mall from noon to 2 p.m. during the competition, which ends July 1.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.