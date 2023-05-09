The demolition of a 100-year-old downtown building isn’t a thing to celebrate, its owner says.

“It’s a moment of sadness, of course,” said Jim Moore, who owned the structure at 221 Main Ave. W., southeast of where the Radio Rondevoo once stood.

But he hopes to rebuild the structure into something that will give new life to downtown.

He announced in March that the building, constructed in 1912, would be demolished after it was found that structural problems would be too costly to repair.

On Saturday, crews began demolishing the building and, on Monday, bricks were being hauled away.

The vacant building, which had been boarded up for years, was once a cigar shop. Moore found receipts for that establishment in the basement and has heard it also had a deli and sold groceries.

The building also reportedly had found use as a flower store and used furniture store.

Moore's wife is originally from Twin Falls, and the two had hoped to renovate the building, making a home on the second story while renting the first floor to a retail establishment.

Moore, who lives in California, said he plans to rebuild, and will consult with downtown business owners on what makes sense for the location.

“I’ll spend some time engaging the downtown community,” he said.