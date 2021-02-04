Down, down, down: COVID-19 case numbers keep dropping

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley has had four consecutive weeks of declining COVID-19 case numbers.

The eight-county region had 328 new cases from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, down 12% from the previous seven-day stretch.

South-central Idaho hasn’t seen that few cases since August. Cases have been decreasing since November by 6% per week, on average.

Idaho has been experiencing comparable decreases in case numbers, with weekly tallies dropping by approximately 7% per week since November. The Gem State had 3,571 new cases from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

Blaine County has lately been less fortunate than other Magic Valley counties. Blaine had 113 cases in the last seven days, whereas Twin Falls County, which is roughly four times larger, had 102.

Besides Blaine County, all Magic Valley counties are seeing either declining or steady COVID-19 case numbers.

Idaho’s hospitals have been seeing significantly fewer COVID-19 patients in recent weeks. There are about 200 people hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, down from roughly 400 at Christmas.