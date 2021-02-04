Down, down, down: COVID-19 case numbers keep dropping

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley has had four consecutive weeks of declining COVID-19 case numbers.
The eight-county region had 328 new cases from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, down 12% from the previous seven-day stretch.
South-central Idaho hasn’t seen that few cases since August. Cases have been decreasing since November by 6% per week, on average.
Idaho has been experiencing comparable decreases in case numbers, with weekly tallies dropping by approximately 7% per week since November. The Gem State had 3,571 new cases from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.
Blaine County has lately been less fortunate than other Magic Valley counties. Blaine had 113 cases in the last seven days, whereas Twin Falls County, which is roughly four times larger, had 102.
Besides Blaine County, all Magic Valley counties are seeing either declining or steady COVID-19 case numbers.
Idaho’s hospitals have been seeing significantly fewer COVID-19 patients in recent weeks. There are about 200 people hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, down from roughly 400 at Christmas.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had 11 COVID-19 admissions on Tuesday. The Twin Falls hospital has had between eight and 15 admissions every day since Jan. 27. Hospitalization numbers in Twin Falls and Idaho have been slowly, but steadily, falling.
The Gem State has fully vaccinated 26,415 people, while 87,135 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Within the eight-county Magic Valley region, 2,217 people have been fully vaccinated and 9,372 have gotten the first dose.
There were three COVID-19 deaths in the Magic Valley during the last seven days. The virus killed 12 people during the seven days prior.
COVID-19 has now killed 1,748 Idahoans and 234 people in the Magic Valley.