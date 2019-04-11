TWIN FALLS — Chobani is doubling the amount it will contribute this year to groups seeking to stimulate economic development and entrepreneurship in the Magic Valley.
The company will distribute up to $200,000 in grant money from its Community Impact Fund to organizations within Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties. The grants are facilitated through the Idaho Community Foundation.
Karen Bilowith, the foundation’s president and CEO, hopes the extra money will encourage more organizations to apply. Several were hesitant in the past grant cycle, she said, because the funds were for one year only. That’s now changed.
“Programs can apply for multi-year funding,” Bilowith said.
The commitment to fund new or expanded programs for multiple years would be contingent on the outcomes of the first year, she said.
“By increasing the size of the fund and allowing multi-year grants, we’re unlocking the potential for organizations to build bigger and bolder initiatives that can drive meaningful, lasting change for communities across the Magic Valley,” Chobani said in a statement.
The Idaho Community Foundation will begin hosting community outreach sessions in May, with the grant application period following.
Nonprofit organizations and community programs are eligible to apply, with the focus of the grants to be promoting economic development and entrepreneurship. For example, previous grants went to a work readiness program for high school students or an incubator for agriculture and food-related enterprises.
“Our grants are not given to individuals or to businesses,” Bilowith said.
Chobani is also offering Community Impact Funds in the same amount to organizations in central New York, where its other plant operates. In each region, a group of Chobani employees reviews the grant applications and helps determine how the money is allocated.
“It really makes it a community-based program,” Bilowith said.
Last year was the inaugural year of the grant program, and four Magic Valley organizations were named recipients of a combined $100,000: Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services Inc., Junior Achievement of Idaho, College of Southern Idaho’s Workforce Training Center and Jannus Inc.
Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services planned to use its $20,000 to start up a coffee shop in County West to offer job training for adults with disabilities. However, the nonprofit has announced it will be closing Friday.
“As the project did not move forward, MVRS was very understanding and graciously returned the funding that was allocated to them last year,” Bilowith said in a statement. “It will be redistributed in the next round of Chobani’s Community Impact Fund.”
For information about the Community Impact Fund grants and application, visit the community foundation’s new website at idahocf.org.
