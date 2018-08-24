Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Dot Foods

Dot Foods donated $25,000 to the Rupert Boys & Girls Club.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DOT FOODS

RUPERT — Dot foods gave Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley-Rupert Unit a gift of $25,000. 

The Rupert club opened for its first summer program in June and plans to continue with a free after-school program serving youth from Rupert, Paul, Heyburn and Acequia elementary schools.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Boys & Girls Club programs focus on character and leadership, academic success, the arts, sports and fitness, healthy lifestyles and STEM. Clubs provide a safe place, caring staff, friendship and fun during the critical nonschool hours.

“Dot Foods is so happy to support the new Boys & Girls Club in Rupert,” General Manager Chris Landrum said in a statement. “Dot is proud to have called the Mini-Cassia region home for the last ten years. We’re a family-owned company, and this community is part of our family. The Boys & Girls Club does really important work with young people in our area, and our contribution is aimed at helping them continue that work — and hopefully impact even more people moving forward.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments