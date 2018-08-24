RUPERT — Dot foods gave Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley-Rupert Unit a gift of $25,000.
The Rupert club opened for its first summer program in June and plans to continue with a free after-school program serving youth from Rupert, Paul, Heyburn and Acequia elementary schools.
Boys & Girls Club programs focus on character and leadership, academic success, the arts, sports and fitness, healthy lifestyles and STEM. Clubs provide a safe place, caring staff, friendship and fun during the critical nonschool hours.
“Dot Foods is so happy to support the new Boys & Girls Club in Rupert,” General Manager Chris Landrum said in a statement. “Dot is proud to have called the Mini-Cassia region home for the last ten years. We’re a family-owned company, and this community is part of our family. The Boys & Girls Club does really important work with young people in our area, and our contribution is aimed at helping them continue that work — and hopefully impact even more people moving forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.