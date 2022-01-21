Donations pour into local shelters and rescues in Betty White's name

TWIN FALLS — Although Betty White wasn’t alive to see her 100 birthday, the south-central Idaho community kept her spirit going.

Fans of “The Golden Girls” star donated to local shelters and nonprofits in her name on Monday in honor of her birthday.

A long-standing board member for the L.A. Zoo and a recipient of American Humane Society’s highest honor, the National Humanitarian Medal and the Legacy Award, Betty White adored animals.

“Betty White was amazing and we love her for what she did for animals,” said Beckie Wagoner, the founder of Broken Hearts Rescue based in Twin Falls.

Broken Hearts Rescue raised over $500 to help cover animal supplies and medical needs.

A nonprofit, the rescue is 100% volunteer-operated and relies on donations to cover expensive vet visits.

“We can’t live without them,” Wagoner said. “Without the support from the community, a rescue has nowhere to go.”

In November, the rescue took in four puppies that were found roaming in a cornfield after being left to fend for themselves.

The dogs were incredibly emaciated and had a skin condition that required medical attention. In total the vet bills were close to $2,000, Wagoner said.

Their story is not a unique one.

“Our volunteers, none of them are paid, none of them get gas money, it’s all done out of the kindness of their hearts,” she said.

People for Pets, Magic Valley Humane Society Inc., raised $4,000, director Debbie Blackwood said.

“It was a highly successful campaign,” Blackwood said.

The shelter was at “crisis” level in July with 109 cats at one point. In December the shelter again had no room for new intakes.

“We have zero space left and more animals scheduled to come in from their owners and we are bound to get in more strays,” a shelter Facebook post said. “We are drowning.”

The shelter takes in anywhere from five to 25 cats and dogs as strays each day and another three to five owner surrenders each day.

Funds raised during the Betty White challenge will go towards food, vaccinations, medical bills, kennel enrichment and more, Blackwood said.

“There are a lot of important things to donate to and we appreciate being included in people’s thoughts,” she said.

If anyone in the community still would like to donate, the facility needs dog food. To prevent gastrointestinal problems, the shelter feeds a specific kind of food. Nutra Nugget lamb and rice dog food can be found at Costco, Fred Meyer and Winco.

Jerome Shelter, a dog-only facility, raised $1,115 on Facebook for its medical fund. The shelter also received donations of food, blankets and chew toys, said Brittney Stirling, an animal shelter technician.

“This is the first one (campaign) that we’ve ever had a huge outreach of people donate to us,” Stirling said.

The facility has 14 kennels and is operated by two staff members.

Donations beyond money and food can often be overlooked, she said. Peanut butter to fill Kong toys can be just as crucial in helping dogs stay happy and healthy while in the facility.

Currently, the Jerome Shelter needs more Busy Bones, a dog treat that supports sensory play.

Other local animal rescue organizations also raised money in Betty White’s name. Friends Furever Animal Rescue raised $1,782 on Facebook, Magicats raised $395, and Anythings Pawsable Foundation raised $265.

