Donations keep Meals on Wheels rolling in Magic Valley — for now: 'We need funds'

TWIN FALLS — Generous donations have given traction to the Twin Falls Meals on Wheels program after funding issues threatened to cut weekend meals for some recipients.

D&J Fuel in Jerome contributed $20,000; Community Christian Church gave $4,100. Numerous smaller donations have also been received.

“People have been so generous,” said Tina Wright, Meals on Wheels coordinator for the Twin Falls Senior Center.

Recipients in Twin Falls whose meals were being subsidized with federal and state dollars through the Idaho Commission on Aging — approximately 80 — were being faced with not having meals on weekends, said Sharon Underwood, interim director at the CSI Office on Aging.

The CSI Office on Aging helps allocates federal funds to Meals on Wheels programs in Magic Valley.

“We have an increased demand and limited dollars,” Underwood said.

The recent donations will allow for weekend meal deliveries through December, Wright said. Those meals will be delivered on Fridays.

It isn’t just a local struggle. Many Meals on Wheels programs throughout the state are seeing a budget crunch, Underwood said.

A Boise television station recently reported that the Caldwell Meals on Wheels was having to dip into a rainy-day fund to provide meals each day.

Underwood said several senior centers in Magic Valley, including those in Jerome and Burley, have been able to keep weekend meals.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought an increased number of requests for Meals on Wheels, Underwood said, as older residents feared being exposed to the virus. Some people might have requested to go on the program due to high food costs, but Underwood said the program isn’t meant to be that type of a subsidy.

Recipients are over 60 years old, homebound or have medical conditions.

“It was designed to help people who are unable to prepare their own meals or don't have access to food,” she said. She asked people who don’t qualify anymore to receive meals to contact the Office on Aging.

“I want to feed as many people efficiently as possible,” Underwood said.

There is a waiting list of about 20 people who want in-home meals, Underwood said. About 450 people in Magic Valley receive Meals on Wheels through the Office on Aging, although some request only a few meals per week.

The Twin Falls Senior Center delivers other meals that are paid through Medicaid. In total, it drops off meals to about 190 people, mostly in Twin Falls but to outlying areas including Filer. Of those, about 60% are partly subsidized through the CSI Office on Aging.

The no-weekend meal situation in Twin Falls lasted a week before donations came in, Wright said.

Upon hearing the possibility of no weekend meals, recipients were disappointed, Wright said, “but they are thankful for what they can get.” Some recipients have alternatives to getting meals, such as through family members or neighbors.

For many recipients, Meals on Wheels provides the main meal of the day, Wright said, and many times the person delivering the meals is the only person they see every day.

“They look forward to seeing a friendly face,” she said.

Running the Meals on Wheels program is expensive, Wright said. With rising food costs and packaging costs, the meals, which can be heated in a microwave oven, cost about $10 to $12 per meal, “so we need funds.”

Individuals who receive Meals on Wheels through Office on Aging receive a letter requesting a reimbursement cost of $6 per meal, although paying for the meals is optional. Wright said. About 10-20 people pay something, including a few that include the full requested reimbursement, Wright said.