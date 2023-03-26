TWIN FALLS — Food insecurity is a real thing in south-central Idaho, community action leaders say, and food pantries and food banks count on donations to keep up with the need.

If you look at numbers of food boxes distributed, the food issues seem worse now than during the height of the pandemic, said Randy Wastradowski, community services director at South Central Community Action Partnership.

During the pandemic, the Twin Falls office was sending out around 530 food boxes a month. But during the last few months, the number has increased to about 800.

Community Action got a boost Tuesday to meet the demand when a semi pulled up and dropped off 39,000 pounds of food, from everything from flour, milk and salsa, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It is enough to feed 1,400 people for a week, said Ray Parrish, church communications director, and the supplies come from the church’s distribution center in Salt Lake City.

The pandemic and other hardships have caused difficulties to many people, Parrish said, but “it has provided a unique blessing for members of our community to provide compassionate assistance.”

The LDS church’s regular donations — shipments began two years ago — are welcome and add up to a large chunk of donated food Community Action receives, Wastradowski said.

Tuesday’s donation will be distributed to 13 SCCCAP’s partnering food pantries.

Glanbia Nutritionals, with cheese plants in Twin Falls and Gooding, recently donated 2,000 pounds of cheese to the University of Idaho Vandal Food Pantry in Moscow to help students on campus who experience food insecurity.

“I think as we head into economic headwinds, it’s important that we continue to supply nutritional products to the student population as we continue to partner with the University of Idaho. And who doesn’t love cheese!” said Wilf Costello, chief commercial officer of cheese and marketing at Glanbia Nutritionals.

Without assistance from several partners this year, including Walmart, Smith’s, Dot Foods and McCain Foods, “we wouldn’t be open,” said Brandon Merrill, general manager of the Mountain View Christian Center Food Pantry in Burley.

Merrill has written thank-you letters, but said he’s almost at a loss to show how much he appreciates the donations that have often come when pantries shelves were getting bare.

Even the smaller contributions mean a lot, he said, including companies that pay for gasoline or propane the pantry uses.

Volunteers are also vital.

“People from various religions, various beliefs come here here and donate their time,” Merrill said.

Cindi Canine, president of the board of directors at Gooding Helping Hearts & Hands, said Chobani sends a delivery of products each week, and the nonprofit Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry has provided protein for that pantry, which serves individuals in Gooding, Biss and Wendell.

Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry, on its website, says protein, specifically red meat, is often the least available food item in food banks and pantries.

A Gooding man who worked at a potato plant, with his boss’s permission, brought in unusable potatoes to the pantry.

The potatoes might have been misshapen, but the two donations from him yielded 1,000 pounds of spuds, Canine said, demonstrating that donated food doesn’t always have to come from the store.

When summer arrives and people’s gardens start overflowing with produce, Merrill said he’s more than willing to accept leftovers.

People overseeing food banks and pantries want low-income people to know that assistance is available.

Pride might get in the way, said Ken Robinette, CEO of South Central Community Action, and that the elderly might be among those hesitant to ask for assistance.

Merrill said on occasion he’s seen “super skinny” people come to the pantry.

“You can tell they haven’t eaten in awhile,” he said.

It shouldn’t have to come to that, he said. Pantries can assist them, so “they can put some of their money toward rent or whatever else they need.”