TWIN FALLS — More than 30 Les Schwab Tire Centers, including the two Twin Falls locations, are accepting frozen turkeys, nonperishable food donations and monetary donations through Dec. 22 to provide meals for Idahoans who are in need of food this holiday season. The goal is to provide 600 turkeys this year.
Last year, the drive provided more than 600 turkeys to the Idaho Foodbank, and the pantries distributed food to families statewide. Organizers hope this year’s drive encourages even more people to help their neighbors who are struggling during this special time of the year.
Twin Falls locations for Les Schwab are: 421 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. and 389 Pole Line Road E.
For more information, go to idahofoodbank.org.
