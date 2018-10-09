TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District is urging the community to check their ground beef products packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7 for possible salmonella contamination, it said in a statement Tuesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported 57 people in 16 states — including one person in Idaho — have been infected, the local health district said in a statement. Of those, 14 were hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
JBS Tolleson Inc., of Tolleson, Ariz., recalled Thursday about 6.5 million pounds of beef products, including ground beef, because of contamination concerns.
Products are labeled with the establishment number “EST. 267” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection.
Residents, restaurants and retailers shouldn’t serve any of the recalled products, the health district said. Items should either be returned or thrown away.
“Recalls should be taken very seriously,” SCPHD public health program manager Josh Jensen said in a statement. “When dealing with salmonella, it’s best to just get rid of the meat and avoid the risk. It's also important to remember that even meat that isn't infected should be heated to specific temperatures to kill off bacteria."
Salmonella can develop 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria, according to the health district. The illness often lasts four to seven days and patients typically recover without treatment.
Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.
If you believe you’ve become ill from after eating recalled ground beef, contact your health care provider.
For more information, visit cdc.gov/salmonella/newport-10-18/index.html.
