TWIN FALLS — A portion of the Twin Falls Public Library was decidedly dog-friendly Saturday morning.

Four dogs, all with kind smiles and wagging tails, sat close by as children read a favorite book to them. It was part of a “Reading to a Therapy Dog” program that was at the library for the first time.

Reading out loud is important for children as they develop their literacy skills, said Erica Littlefield, library youth services supervisor, and children are often more at ease when reading to an animal instead of an adult.

“It takes a little bit of that pressure off,” Littlefield said, adding that libraries across the country have similar programs.

Even though a copy of “101 Dalmations,” or “Old Yeller,” wasn't in sight, the dogs sat obediently as they listened to selections from books such as “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “The Guardian Herd.”

And besides giving children some more reading time, “whenever kids get to interact with animals, that is a fun thing as well,” Littlefield said.

“The dogs have been great,” she said. “It’s been fun to watch them just sit there and wag their tails at the kiddos and snuggle up to them.”

Brooklyn Hernandez said she enjoyed her 10-minute spell with the dogs.

“I like dogs and reading,” Brooklyn said.

The dogs and their accompanying handlers were provided by the nonprofit Pets Helping People Therapy Team, which has done similar programs at area schools.