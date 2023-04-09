Second-year students Mikeal Newman, left, and Eliza Haeberle finish clipping the nails on Alli, a dachshund, during the annual dog wash fundraiser Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the CSI Veterinary Technology building in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preschooler Xoey Martinez gets some help from paraprofessional Mallory Chavez during class Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Lighthouse Christian's Kai DeMoor just misses the tag on Wood River's baserunner (20) during their game Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Idaho Central Legacy Fields near Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Synergy's show choir rehearses for "Heroes vs. Villains" on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Clif Bar employee Mayra Sandoval clears debris from the former community garden Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the E Street Community Center in Twin Falls. Sandoval has been with the company for eight months.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Maya Kelsey gives her informative speech concerning health remedies and witches during the speech team's showcase Tuesday evening, March 28, 2023, at Filer High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preschooler Asher Short smiles during class Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Brock, a 10 year old retired German Shepard police dog, looks at the camera Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Twin Falls. Brock will live with his handler Clint Doerr and live out his days in comfort and camping.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Lighthouse Christian's Kylee Robertson fields the ball during their game against Glenn's Ferry on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Idaho Central Legacy Fields near Filer.
Second-year students Mikeal Newman, left, and Eliza Haeberle finish clipping the nails on Alli, a dachshund, during the annual dog wash fundraiser Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the CSI Veterinary Technology building in Twin Falls.
Clif Bar employee Mayra Sandoval clears debris from the former community garden Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the E Street Community Center in Twin Falls. Sandoval has been with the company for eight months.
Brock, a 10 year old retired German Shepard police dog, looks at the camera Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Twin Falls. Brock will live with his handler Clint Doerr and live out his days in comfort and camping.