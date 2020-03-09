34 dogs — including 33 chihuahuas — surrendered at Wendell home after owner asks for help

BOISE — The Idaho Humane Society helped to remove 34 dogs from a home in Wendell on Friday afternoon.

The dogs' owner called the Humane Society after realizing that she needed assistance and had taken in too many dogs, according to communication manager Kristine Shellhaas.

There were 33 chihuahuas and one chocolate lab. In addition to the 34 dogs, the owner opted to keep an undisclosed number of dogs.

According to Shellhaas, the dogs ranged in age from 1 to 3 years and included two mothers with very young puppies who are now in foster care.

While it is unclear how the owner got all the dogs, Shellhass said the Humane Society gets similar calls a few times a year.

“Four dogs can turn into 20 if they are not spayed and neutered,” Shellhaas said. “We are thankful that she reached out and asked for help.”

The Humane Society is estimating the cost of care and supplies to train the dogs will be about $2,500 and is asking for public donation and support.

While 14 dogs are expected to go to foster care, others could be ready to adopt at the Idaho Humane Society’s Boise locations as soon as Tuesday.