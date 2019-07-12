JEROME — A dog survived a fire, thanks to a pair of police officers.
Jerome Police and Fire departments responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a post on the Jerome Police Facebook page.
Upon arrival, police officers smelled smoke and could hear smoke detectors sounding an alarm in one of the apartments.
The officers were told by neighbors that the tenant was not home, but a dog was inside the apartment.
Sgt. Dennis Clark and Officer Bekir Alajbegovic teamed up to remove a window air conditioning unit in order to gain access to the apartment. The pair discovered the premises engulfed by heavy smoke.
They searched the apartment and found the dog, Cooper. The officers took the dog outside, and he was eventually reunited with his owner.
