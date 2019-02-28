TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department has closed a local dog park due to wet conditions.
Baxter’s Park at 240 Shoup Ave. W. is closed until conditions improve. Recent snow and rain have created wet conditions that are causing damage to the park's turf. The city asks park visitors and their pets to remain outside the fenced area until the park can be reopened.
Information: Call 208-736-2265.
