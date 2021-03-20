RUPERT — Doctors, medical directors and hospital administrators quietly shouldered the massive burden of implementing new and quickly changing health care protocol during 2020 — as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc at their clinics and hospitals throughout the Magic Valley.

A year into the pandemic, permanent changes are going forward. Several medical professionals share what they have learned during this troubling time.

Dr. Cathy Canty, Family Health Services

“This year has been a real struggle,” Dr. Cathy Canty said. “It’s been hard and we haven’t been able to go out much.”

As a physician, Canty said, there were a lot of “scary moments” at the hospital.

“I lost a few patients and others were really sick,” she said.

Often she had a couple of patients at the hospital every day and one of her best friends lost her mother to the virus.

“I don’t think everything will fully go back afterwards to the real world as we knew it,” Canty said. “All of the hand sanitizing and wearing masks made clean freaks out of all of us.”

Canty said the experts predict the virus to wane from pandemic status but not go completely away. No one knows what will happen in six months to a year.

“I’m hopeful that it will die down and move to a manageable disease,” she said.

"It’s a race against time” to see if they can get enough people vaccinated to quash the mutations.

Dr. Basil Anderson, medical director at Family Health Services

“Personally, the past year has been a rollercoaster,” Dr. Basil Anderson said.

His four daughters were home from school — and it was up to him to implement all the new protocols throughout the Family Health Services clinics.

Family Health Services of South Central Idaho has clinics across the Magic Valley and offers primary medical care, dental, behavioral health and social services that are accessible to everyone with sliding fee scale pay and bilingual staff.

“The hardest part for me was taking care of the clinics and implementing the new protocols,” Anderson said. “Also, keeping everyone safe and limiting the spread at the clinics. It took a big toll on me. I was responsible and made those decisions.”

When the pandemic struck last spring, no telehealth was in use at the clinics and they had to figure out how to get patients in to see health professionals safely.

“There was a big impact on staff at first because there were not many patients coming in," Anderson said. "We were having one or two a day come in because everyone was scared.”

The clinics’ dental practices shut down for six weeks and it put a strain on the entire system. It was a tough year, he said, and all the providers were stressed from the doctors and nurses to the person at the front desk.

One of the hardest parts of it all the lack of resources available to help patients in the beginning.

“There was no one to see at first and no way to test and at first it took two to three weeks to get test results,” he said.

Tom Murphy, CEO, Minidoka Memorial Hospital

“I can’t think of any positives that came from last year,” Minidoka Memorial Hospital CEO Tom Murphy said. “It was the toughest year of my career.”

Under normal circumstances when pandemics are not raging, it’s Murphy’s job to look ahead one to three years and plan for growth.

“There was no room for that this last year. What I normally do for my job was nonexistent,” he said.

His work hours were spent problem-solving, like figuring out how to rearrange the hospital to add more space for critically ill, highly infectious patients and how to continue to provide quality care when significant portions of his staff were quarantined at home.

Unfortunately, the peak of coronavirus in the community coincided with the hospital’s highest rate of staff absenteeism, he said.

Often, he just felt helpless.

Hospital officials tried to buffer the hardships they knew the staff was enduring by showing them how much they were appreciated.

They brought in lunches, massage therapists and hair stylists — and all staff members were given hazard pay.

One thing that really stands out about the year for Murphy was how the caregivers stepped up to care for virus patients with compassion and how they took care of one another.

One of the most daunting aspects encountered was the isolation from loved ones that patients experienced.

“Caregivers gave patients the only affection they got,” Murphy said, and that not only took a toll on patients and their families but also on the medical staff. “We don’t realize how connected we are as humans until we can’t connect.

“My love, admiration and respect for frontline workers is the highest it’s ever been,” he said. “I’m so proud of how they stepped up and did their best when everything was uncertain. It was really brave.”

After battling the challenges that came with the coronavirus at work, hospital staff often had to endure comments from people in their community that still believed it was all a hoax or political stunt, he said.

For caregivers, he said, this year was a heavy lift.

“It was emotional and physically it was hard work," Murphy said. "They have to wear a layer of protective equipment and it’s heavy and hard to move."

Problems that they’d never dealt with before continually cropped up — like how to communicate effectively — and those problems had to be solved quickly.

Caregivers found they couldn’t hear or speak clearly while wearing powered air-purifying respirator hoods or while wearing N95 masks.

The hospital rapidly switched to using wireless earpieces to solve the problem, Murphy said.

Overall, Murphy said, the hospital's bottom line hasn’t suffered, unlike many hospitals across the state.

“We are one of a couple in the state that did okay last year,” he said, although the hospital did suspend treatments and surgeries for a period of time, it has added three surgeons and has remained busy.

As time moves forward, Murphy said, he sees many of the changes the hospital made becoming permanent.

“I have a sense that we’ll be treating covid from here on out. I don’t know if it will ever be completely gone,” Murphy said.

Murphy said the hospital will look at constructing four more permanent airborne infection isolation rooms, or negative pressure rooms, with the adjoining positive pressure rooms.

“I think the largest takeaway from all of this for me is I realize we can be extremely flexible and adapt and endure something like this. Hopefully, it won’t happen again soon and we can be better prepared next time.”

The hospital will also look more closely at how many people are allowed into the facility, although currently visitors are allowed.

In the next six months, Murphy plans “to sleep with one eye open” to continue watching the virus variants that are popping up.

So far, he said, there has been good community response to getting the vaccination and the hospital has waived its fee for administrating it.

“We don’t want anyone to say they can’t afford the $20 to get vaccinated,” he said.

Most people, including medical staff, see the vaccination as the pathway out of this pandemic.

“Everyone needs to look inside themselves and choose to be unselfish and do what they can to protect each other and look past what they consider their freedoms and rights and do what’s best for the others around them,” Murphy said.