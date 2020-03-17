DMVs and law enforcement agencies announce closures

The Sheriff’s Office will be limiting in-person responses when it is safe to do so. Non-emergency situations will be initially handled over the phone.

Emergency responses will not change.

COVID-19 will also affect detention. New inmates will be assessed before entering the facility, the jail lobby will be closed and all programming for inmates will be suspended.

City of Twin Falls asks residents to use online and over-the-phone options

“We’re asking our customers to please use our online and phone services before coming to City Hall,” Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said in a press release. “Please call City Hall if you don’t have computer access or if you cannot find what you need through the city’s online tools.”

The city is asking residents to pay bills and tickets — and handle other needs — through the city website.

More information on City Hall closures can be found on the city's website. You can read the city's press release here.

Jerome County Sheriff's Office closures