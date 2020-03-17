DMVs and law enforcement agencies announce closures

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Driver’s License Office is closing for at least two weeks because of the coronavirus.
If your driver’s license expires between March 1 and May 31, you will be granted an extension — you won’t have to renew your license until June 30. If you are 65 or older, you will have to renew your license by July 31. You can also renew your license online at accessidaho.org/itd/driver/profile/renewal.
The renewal extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses. If your CDL is about to expire, call 208-735-4857.
The Sheriff’s Office closure also means concealed weapons licensing is suspended. You can contact Lt. Sugden at the Sheriff’s Office for questions about concealed weapons licensing. Offender registration is available by appointment.
The Sheriff’s Office press release noted that it’s currently unclear if the Star Card deadline will be pushed back as well. Starting Oct. 1, you won’t be able to fly domestically with just your license — passports will still be sufficient — you’ll have to get a Star Card.
Other sheriff’s office notes
Law enforcement, including the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, will be responding to non-emergency calls differently because of the coronavirus.
The Sheriff’s Office will be limiting in-person responses when it is safe to do so. Non-emergency situations will be initially handled over the phone.
Emergency responses will not change.
COVID-19 will also affect detention. New inmates will be assessed before entering the facility, the jail lobby will be closed and all programming for inmates will be suspended.
City of Twin Falls asks residents to use online and over-the-phone options
“We’re asking our customers to please use our online and phone services before coming to City Hall,” Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said in a press release. “Please call City Hall if you don’t have computer access or if you cannot find what you need through the city’s online tools.”
The city is asking residents to pay bills and tickets — and handle other needs — through the city website.
More information on City Hall closures can be found on the city's website. You can read the city's press release here.
Jerome County Sheriff's Office closures
Inmates will not be allowed to receive in-person legal council visits for the next 30 days. Attorneys can schedule visits for non-contact visit rooms by calling 208-595-3362.
Inmates will not be moved for 30 days except for medical reasons and scheduled court hearings. There could be case-by-case exceptions.
Deputies will continue to respond to emergency situations, but in-person responses to non-emergency situations will be limited.
Cassia County Sheriff's office closures
Fingerprinting services have been suspended.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office closures
Driver's license services are suspended. Commercial driver's license services will be by appointment only. You can set up an appointment at 208-886-9901.
Fingerprinting is suspended.
Blaine County Sheriff's Office closures
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that it will continue to provide essential law enforcement operations. But non-emergency situations will be handled differently.
Non-emergency, in-person public access to law enforcement facilities is suspended. You can still call and email law enforcement.
Inmate visitation at Blaine County Detention Center is suspended, as is the work-release program. Those who serve time on weekends will not be going into the jail indefinitely.
All Blaine County government buildings are closed to the public. That includes the Department of Motor Vehicles services and Driver's License services. If your license is about to expire, you will receive an extension — you won't have to renew your license right now. Specific information on this 90-day extension can be found at itd.idaho.gov/itddmv.