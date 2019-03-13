Try 3 months for $3
Twin Falls City Hall

City Hall is seen at dusk Aug. 6 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The City of Twin Falls will accept applications for its new Inclusion and Diversity Committee until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The committee will advise the Twin Falls city manager on issues related to diversity and inclusion in city. Members will also help further the goals of the city’s strategic plan and work to improve access to local government for all residents, including: Latinos, refugees, immigrants, African Americans, senior citizens, those with physical and mentally disabilities, the LGBTQ community, and many religious faiths.

Information about the committee members’ roles, and a link to an application form, can be found on the city’s website by going to tfid.org/724/Diversity-Committee.

The city has already received several applications. Committee members will be selected by City Manager Travis Rothweiler. The committee will consist of five to nine volunteers who reflect the diversity of of Twin Falls and represent a broad spectrum of the community.

“I’m very pleased with the number, and the caliber, of individuals in our community who applied to serve on the Inclusion and Diversity Committee,” Rothweiler said in a statement.

