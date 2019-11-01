ROGERSON — A dive team has been called to assist with the search for a missing person in the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir in southwestern Twin Falls County.
SIRCOMM dispatch received the call at 9:55 a.m. from a person in a boat at the reservoir, Twin Falls County Sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.
The boat was reportedly taking on water.
In addition to sheriff's deputies, Idaho Fish and Game and Air St. Luke's responded to the call, Stewart said.
One person was taken to the dock, she said, and the sheriff's dive team has been called out to search the water for a second person.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
