Dive team responds to drowning at Vineyard Lake

EDEN — The Jerome County Search and Rescue dive team responded Tuesday evening to a drowning at Vineyard Lake, Sheriff George Oppedyk said.
The dive team arrived on scene just before 7 p.m.
Vineyard Lake is on Bureau of Land Management ground in the Snake River Canyon, three miles downstream from the Hansen Bridge.
Additional information was not available Tuesday evening. Oppedyk told the Times-News he would release details Wednesday morning.
