JEROME COUNTY — A dive team had to recover a woman's body from a canal early Monday after the truck she was in crashed, officials said Friday.
Jerome County deputies responded to a call at about 3:20 a.m., according to a statement from Sheriff George Oppedyk.
Elizabeth Muro-Sanchez, 29, was driving a 2011 Dodge truck, which deputies found submerged in the canal near 2300 East 550 South.
The water was about 8-10 feet deep at the crash site, Oppedyk reported, with a water temperature at about 42 degrees. The canal was full, with a current of about 4 mph.
Muro-Sanchez's body was recovered downstream by the First Segregation Fire Department dive team, Oppedyk said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, Benjamin Nava-Madera, was not injured.
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Air St. Luke's, North Side Canal Company and Jerome County Search and Rescue assisted with the incident, which is still under investigation.
Anyone with information should call Jerome County Sheriff's detective division at 208-595-3310.
