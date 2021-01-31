 Skip to main content
Ditch the distractions: Share the road safely
Fatal crash

One person died last September when a car going the wrong way on Interstate 84 crashed into two semis near Wendell. 

Pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. skyrocketed from 4,100 in 2009 to nearly 6,300 deaths in 2018, a 53% increase in less than a decade. The disturbing trend follows 30 years of steady decreases and highlights the importance of continued vigilance by all road users, AAA says.

In Idaho, pedestrian fatalities increased by 70% over the same period, rising from 10 to 17 deaths per year. While conditions improved slightly in 2019 (14 deaths) and 2020 (an estimated 11 deaths during the reduced traffic caused by the pandemic), AAA and its safety partners remain focused on the goal of zero deaths.

“With more people walking for exercise or to get to work or school during the pandemic, we all need to do our part to protect pedestrians,” Matthew Conde, spokesman for AAA Idaho said. “We’ve got to keep things moving in the right direction.

“Drivers and pedestrians also need to stay sober. Impaired judgment leads to risk-taking and poor reaction time, and that’s a recipe for disaster, particularly when a motor vehicle is involved.”

