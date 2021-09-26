Dispatches from Idaho’s front lines: ‘We are breaking’

St. Luke’s Health System averaged four COVID-19 deaths per day this month alone, St. Luke’s Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jim Souza said Tuesday.

When patients and their families distrust health care workers, it adds to the emotional toll of these casualties.

“The health care system and health care workers, for all of our flaws — and we certainly have them — we still are here to help. We want you to live through an illness if you get it, we want you to survive,” Legg said. “We just want to help. That’s why we all went to medical school, that’s why nurses went to nursing school.”

‘I wish everyone could see. … It’s not a gentle death’

The front lines of the COVID-19 war are hidden from view. The worst parts of the pandemic are happening inside the hospital walls.

The Idaho doctors and practitioners who are fomenting distrust in public health do not work with COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

And the public cannot see what’s happening because of privacy laws and visitor restrictions.