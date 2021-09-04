Dispatches from Idaho’s front lines: ‘This patient isn’t leaving the hospital alive’

One ER nurse’s story: ‘This patient isn’t leaving the hospital alive’

When a Treasure Valley emergency room nurse arrived for a recent shift, the department was already in chaos. The nurse in charge was crying.

Their ER had always been well staffed. Since the pandemic began, the ER nurse said, about half his coworkers have left. In their place are some new hires, some open jobs and a lot of temporary nurses placed by travel-nursing agencies.

The staffing shortages are a problem all over Idaho, and the nation.

Many frontline workers are burned out and don’t have the energy to take on extra shifts anymore. And, increasingly, they feel underappreciated and frustrated by the latest influx of preventable disease.

They told the Sun that, much like soldiers on a battlefield, they have symptoms of post-traumatic stress. They are traumatized. With a fourth surge that is already worse than anything before it, their jobs sometimes feel hopeless.

“An experience I’m having much more often: You’re admitting a patient, and you turn to the other nurse and say, ‘This patient isn’t leaving the hospital alive,’” the ER nurse said.