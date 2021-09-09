Dispatches from Idaho’s front lines: A hospital bed opens. Because someone died

The doctor said one of his patients is young and works in local health care.

“I’ve been trying to convince him since December to get a vaccine. His mom had been hospitalized with COVID,” the doctor said. “And then he got hospitalized this weekend. He told the hospitalist that he’d taken care of patients in the hospital who had been injured by the vaccine, which is ridiculous. … How do you get through to somebody like that?”

One of the spirit-crushing pieces of this surge is that 2021 began with “so much optimism and excitement because we had this vaccine,” he said. “And it worked better than anyone dreamed that it might. And then there were two of them! And patients, they were clamoring for them.”

But in early April, the phones stopped ringing. Idaho had arrived at a wall of vaccine hesitancy.

“Nobody taught us that in medical school. ‘One day we’re going to have this disease that’s going to overwhelm the hospitals, burn out all our health care workers, and it’s going to be preventable.’ … Now, there’s not much cause for optimism.”

His most optimistic thought now is that Idaho will reach herd immunity “by a bigger proportion of natural infection,” but that eventuality will take countless lives and healthy bodies with it.