Discovering shipwrecks and finding treasures

Arrgh matey!

Long-time diver Barry Dunford shared his experiences during his seven year stint as a treasure hunter and shipwreck diver across the globe.

With 59 years experience, Dunford has seen just about everything under the water from a priceless coin doll from China to nearly a hundred messages in bottles.

Dunford was part of the team that discovered the famous Atocha shipwreck in 1985. The Spanish treasure galleon sank off the Florida Keys in 1622.