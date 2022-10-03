 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Discovering shipwrecks and finding treasures

  • 0

Arrgh matey!

Long-time diver Barry Dunford shared his experiences during his seven year stint as a treasure hunter and shipwreck diver across the globe.

With 59 years experience, Dunford has seen just about everything under the water from a priceless coin doll from China to nearly a hundred messages in bottles.

Dunford was part of the team that discovered the famous Atocha shipwreck in 1985. The Spanish treasure galleon sank off the Florida Keys in 1622.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Oregon Zoo's animals celebrate autumn with pumpkin treats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News