Discover Scuba Session scores big

AWOL Adventure Sports held a free Discover Scuba session Wednesday afternoon at the Twin Falls City Pool. The event allowed anyone ages 10 and up to come sign up for a 20-minute basic scuba lesson. 

According to staff member Matt Quinton, AWOL tries to do one free session each year, but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last session was two years ago.

Eighty-six people participated in the last event, Quinton said.

AWOL also does in-depth, $35 scuba sessions once a month at Banbury Hot Springs.

“The once-a-month sessions allow people to have more play time and one-on-one time with instructors,” Quinton said. “Sometimes we even bring a dive propulsion vehicle to (the Banbury sessions). These 15- to 20-minute sessions just give people a chance to try it out.”

