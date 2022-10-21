Disc golf store changing directions

TWIN FALLS — Disc golf snagged a loyal fan back in 2008, so much so that he developed a company around the sport.

That year Mike Stradley of Twin Falls gave the newly completed disc golf course at the College of Southern Idaho a try for the first time.

The result?

“I was addicted,” Stradley said of the sport that involves slinging Frisbee-like discs at chain-link baskets.

From that point on, he has sold disc golf equipment from places ranging from his van to a friend’s coffee shop. In 2012, he opened his store, Disc Golf DC — "DC" is short for distribution center — on Falls Avenue.

The store will close at the end of this month, a victim of COVID supply chain issues and higher rent. And Stradley will begin another chapter of his business career as he works for ToyTown, helping to run a hobby shop on the second floor. Not only will it have disc golf supplies, but remote cars, planes and model rockets.

He hopes to have the venture running by Black Friday.

In the meantime, Stradley is selling his store inventory at a discount.

Stradley is one of many outdoor enthusiasts to advocate for disc golf, and it is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation. Disc golf associations have seen tremendous growth, he said.

“Anyone can do it, and age, any skill level,” he said. And you don’t need to schedule a tee time or pay green fees.

“You can grab a $10 disc and have a blast all day,” Stradley said.

And Stradley said devoted players don’t hang up their disc during the winter.

"The diehards will be out there year-round," he said.

A recent disc golf enthusiast posted on social media that he enjoyed a trip to the Rock Creek Park disc golf course, but warned of the creek posing the potential of “consuming a disc or two.”

Craig Quintana, spokesman of Idaho Parks and Recreation, noted disc golf's popularity in a Wednesday presentation at the Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism in Twin Falls.

In a survey of 1,000 Idahoans, 22% of people living in Region 4 indicated they want to have access to a disc golf course in their area.