Disbanded Monarch Lions Club seeks group to adopt annual flag project

Club members also placed six flags free of charge at the Memorial Rose Garden on Shoshone Street and across the street at the Vietnam War Memorial in City Park, and at each of the four corners of Shoshone Street and Main Avenue.

A scouting group services the area north of Addison, Mueller said.

By last year, the total number of flags placed on the streets was fewer than 200, he said. But still, those sponsorships brought in nearly $7,000.

Irene Easton, at 89 years old, hasn’t decided yet whether she will join the Twin Falls Lions. She and her late husband, Kenneth, joined the Monarch Lions 15 years ago.

“I just hate this,” Easton told the Times-News. “I sure hope we can find someone to take on the project.”

Mueller reached out last year to Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shawn Barigar for help in finding a group to adopt the project.

“The club was a member of the chamber, so I made a few calls . . . to friends and other civic groups,” Barigar said. “It’s sad. Groups like this are going by the wayside.”

The group did important work, he said.