Disbanded Monarch Lions Club seeks group to adopt annual flag project
Disbanded Monarch Lions Club seeks group to adopt annual flag project

Disbanded Monarch Lions Club seeks group to adopt annual flag project

Mervin Mueller, formerly with Monarch Lions Club, stands with the American flag Thursday in front of the Vietnam War Memorial at Twin Falls City Park. The club recently disbanded and Mueller hopes that another group will take over the annual flag project.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — On numerous holidays each year since the early 1990s, several hundred American flags — seemingly by magic — would appear on the streets of town in the early morning then disappear by evening.

But this year, the annual project that once brought in thousands of dollars each year for good causes won’t happen, unless some local organization steps up to continue the tradition.

Twin Falls’ Monarch Lions Club, which placed the flags in front of sponsoring businesses annually for about 30 years, disbanded at the end of 2020.

The club’s membership has dwindled over the past few years, former Secretary, Treasurer and acting President Mervin Mueller said. Out of the 11 members left on the club’s roster until recently, only four were active when the group disbanded.

Mueller has been a member of the club for 20 years.

Monarch Lions Club disbands

Mervin Mueller, formerly a member of the now defunct Monarch Lions Club, wears his vest adorned with pins Thursday at the Twin Falls City Park. His club raised thousands of dollars each year with its annual street-flag project.
Monarch Lions Club disbands

Mervin Mueller wears his Monarch Lions Club vest adorned with pins Thursday at the Twin Falls City Park. Mueller hopes that another group will take over its annual street-flag project.

Several of the past members have transferred to the Twin Falls Lions Club, he said. But they won’t be taking the flag project with them.

Less than a decade ago, the club gathered $35 per year from about 360 participating businesses south of Addison Avenue, then placed the flags in front of those businesses on Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Columbus Day and 9/11.

Club members also placed six flags free of charge at the Memorial Rose Garden on Shoshone Street and across the street at the Vietnam War Memorial in City Park, and at each of the four corners of Shoshone Street and Main Avenue.

A scouting group services the area north of Addison, Mueller said.

By last year, the total number of flags placed on the streets was fewer than 200, he said. But still, those sponsorships brought in nearly $7,000.

Irene Easton, at 89 years old, hasn’t decided yet whether she will join the Twin Falls Lions. She and her late husband, Kenneth, joined the Monarch Lions 15 years ago.

“I just hate this,” Easton told the Times-News. “I sure hope we can find someone to take on the project.”

Mueller reached out last year to Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shawn Barigar for help in finding a group to adopt the project.

“The club was a member of the chamber, so I made a few calls . . . to friends and other civic groups,” Barigar said. “It’s sad. Groups like this are going by the wayside.”

The group did important work, he said.

The Monarch Lions donated to Valley House, the Twin Falls Senior Center and Voices Against Violence, among other nonprofit organizations.

“But the Lions’ main focus is on vision,” Mueller said. “We helped quite a few people get eyeglasses who can’t afford eyeglasses.”

Want to help?

If you know of a civil group or nonprofit organization that might be interested in adopting the Monarch Lion's street-flag project, call Mervin Mueller at 208-420-1522.

