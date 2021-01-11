Disbanded Monarch Lions Club seeks group to adopt annual flag project

TWIN FALLS — On numerous holidays each year since the early 1990s, several hundred American flags — seemingly by magic — would appear on the streets of town in the early morning then disappear by evening.
But this year, the annual project that once brought in thousands of dollars each year for good causes won’t happen, unless some local organization steps up to continue the tradition.
Twin Falls’ Monarch Lions Club, which placed the flags in front of sponsoring businesses annually for about 30 years, disbanded at the end of 2020.
The club’s membership has dwindled over the past few years, former Secretary, Treasurer and acting President Mervin Mueller said. Out of the 11 members left on the club’s roster until recently, only four were active when the group disbanded.
Mueller has been a member of the club for 20 years.
Several of the past members have transferred to the Twin Falls Lions Club, he said. But they won’t be taking the flag project with them.
Less than a decade ago, the club gathered $35 per year from about 360 participating businesses south of Addison Avenue, then placed the flags in front of those businesses on Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Columbus Day and 9/11.
Club members also placed six flags free of charge at the Memorial Rose Garden on Shoshone Street and across the street at the Vietnam War Memorial in City Park, and at each of the four corners of Shoshone Street and Main Avenue.
A scouting group services the area north of Addison, Mueller said.
By last year, the total number of flags placed on the streets was fewer than 200, he said. But still, those sponsorships brought in nearly $7,000.
Irene Easton, at 89 years old, hasn’t decided yet whether she will join the Twin Falls Lions. She and her late husband, Kenneth, joined the Monarch Lions 15 years ago.
Magic Valley charities are struggling to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic. But calls for help continue to come in.
“I just hate this,” Easton told the Times-News. “I sure hope we can find someone to take on the project.”
Mueller reached out last year to Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shawn Barigar for help in finding a group to adopt the project.
“The club was a member of the chamber, so I made a few calls . . . to friends and other civic groups,” Barigar said. “It’s sad. Groups like this are going by the wayside.”
The group did important work, he said.
The Monarch Lions donated to Valley House, the Twin Falls Senior Center and Voices Against Violence, among other nonprofit organizations.