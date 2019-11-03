BURLEY — The Magic Valley Transition Team will support the American Association of People with Disabilities' work by hosting the eighth annual local Disability Mentoring Day event Wednesday at the College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center, 1600 Parke Ave.
Reality Town, a career/financial simulation, will be featured, followed by a local business presentation and an interactive human resources panel. The event will be open to all area junior and senior high school students with a disability.
Disability Mentoring Day began as an event at the White House for a few dozen students in 1999. In 2010, the American Association of People with Disabilities worked with over 200 volunteers and 19 national sponsors to support 13,000 students and job-seekers with disabilities participating in mentoring day events across the country. Since then, events designed to promote career development and awareness for students and job seekers with disabilities have been held annually.
The Magic Valley Transition Team is small group of professionals who work — funded by grants — to create a day where youth will experience business and employment-related speakers and networking. The team is working together through activities like this community event to both pose and answer the questions that will connect youth with the opportunities and engagement needed as they design and move toward their career dreams.
