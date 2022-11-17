Director looks for more affordable housing

TWIN FALLS — You don’t need to remind Sunny Shaw that there is a shortage of affordable housing in southern Idaho.

As executive director of the Twin Falls and Jerome housing authorities, she sees it every day.

All 196 public housing units in the housing authority in Twin Falls are full, and a long waiting list.

Applicants qualifying for a two-bedroom unit can expect to wait two years. For a 3-4 bedroom unit for families, an applicant won’t have to wait quite as long, but still 18 months.

But there’s a catch.

“I think the wait time is so short because of wait-list fatigue,” Shaw told the Twin Falls City Council on Nov. 7. Households with children need immediate housing, so “as soon as they hear that there is a waitlist they don’t apply.”

Shaw, hired a year ago, is making the rounds, talking to local government officials in hopes of one day building more affordable housing.

Nothing is on the short-term horizon.

“It’s a matter of getting all the players in place,” Shaw said.

Housing authorities can receive gifts of land from other government entities, and obtaining land is one of the first pieces of the puzzle.

Then there is a matter of getting the housing built at a low price — “knowing how to develop it yourself without having a developer involved,” she said.

Several years ago she managed to get three-bedroom units constructed in Pocatello for $87,000 apiece, although she recognizes that this was before the current housing crisis.

The object is “how to not just create housing locally, but affordable housing, to make sure everything would be below fair market rent,” she said.

The Twin Falls Housing Authority has a new tool to work with.

In September, it was granted a “Moving to Work” designation by HUD to give it more flexibility.

“These are housing authorities that are high performers,” Margaret Salazar, regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development said during the announcement. “By relaxing our HUD regulations it will allow for more innovation and more flexibility in how they are using our federal funds.”

It is one of 126 housing authorities in the nation that have received the designation.

“We will have flexibility where we can create policies that are locally driven instead of (Washington) D.C. driven,” Shaw said.

The housing authority has a year to create a plan to guide it since the new designation.

In addition to allowing flexibility in how it uses federal funding, which could lead to more housing, she said, parts of the plan might address term limits and require employment for able-bodied households.

A three-pronged goal of the housing authority is using federal dollars more efficiently, to help residents become more self-sufficient and increase the amount of public housing, Shaw said.

As part of its building self-sufficiency goal, the Housing Authority is helping residents with an “asset-building” program, which could help eliminate the need for public housing. For residents who opt-in, the housing authority will report to credit bureaus when they pay their rent on time, so they can build their credit and which may eventually lead to home ownership.

“When you pay your mortgage on time that helps build your credit, but renters don’t really have that available to them,” Shaw said.

Residents pay 30% of their income toward housing.

Shaw emphasizes that there are misconceptions about public housing. More than 80% of those living in public housing are elderly or disabled. Of adults who don’t fit into that category, 91% are working but aren’t earning enough to pay fair market rents.

Those living in public housing must earn below the median income for the area, as well as meet other qualifications.

The Twin Falls Housing Authority has six properties in Twin Falls while there is one 50-unit property within the Jerome Housing Authority.