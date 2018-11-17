BOISE — Parents of high school seniors throughout Idaho are receiving letters this week from the Idaho State Board of Education. The letters encourage them to remind their student to submit college applications free of charge, using Apply Idaho at nextsteps.idaho.gov.
This letter follows the direct admissions letter mailed to high school seniors last month, informing them that they are automatically accepted to Idaho’s colleges and universities but that they still needed to apply.
“Over half of Idaho’s senior class submitted their college applications after the direct admissions letter was mailed out,” State Board College and Career Advising Program Manager Byron Yankey said in a statement. “We want the rest of the senior class to follow their lead, and so we are enlisting help from parents to make sure their student gets college applications submitted.”
The State Board’s Direct Admissions program automatically admits all high school seniors either to six or all eight of Idaho’s public colleges and universities, depending on their high school academic performance.
Apply Idaho includes a how-to video to help students complete their college applications. Most can finish the entire process in as little as 15 minutes.
