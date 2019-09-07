BOISE — Nearly 20,000 Idaho high school seniors received a postcard this week alerting them to watch for their college admissions letter arriving later this month.
The postcard and the letter are part of the Idaho State Board of Education’s Direct Admissions Program where all public high school seniors earned placement either to six or all eight of Idaho’s public colleges and universities, depending on their academic performance in high school.
The postcard’s purpose is twofold: to raise awareness about the Direct Admissions letter and to remind students to start planning because they will still need to apply before they are accepted either at a technical college or university.
“High school seniors and their families should look at their acceptance letter and mark Oct. 1 on their calendars,” state board college and career advising program manager Byron Yankey said in a statement. “That’s when they can apply to any Idaho college or university, for free, using the Next Steps Idaho website.”
To apply, go to nextsteps.idaho.gov.
Last year, more than 10,700 high school seniors — about 47% — used the Next Steps website to submit their college applications. Each student applied to an average of three institutions.
